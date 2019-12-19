GALVESTON
A Galveston man is accused of firing a gun into a teenager’s bedroom on the West End last week.
Marcario Sosa Jr., 35, of Galveston, was arrested Monday and charged with deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm.
Sosa was arrested three days after a person shot into a house in the 4100 block of San Jacinto Drive. The shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 13, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Galveston Police Department.
The shooter fired into a bedroom, breaking a window and hitting a wall, according to the affidavit. A teenage girl was inside the bedroom at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police the shots came from a neighboring home, and when police searched the area, they found shell casings on the porch of the house next door to the shooting site, according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by police, the teenager told police she believed Sosa fired shots toward her house because he was angry with her about another recent criminal investigation, according to the affidavit. The Daily News was unable to find any information about another recent criminal investigation involving Sosa.
Sosa was arrested at his home on Monday, according to police records. He was held on $60,000 bond, according to court records.
Sosa was released on bond on Tuesday, according to court documents. As part of his bond conditions, he was ordered to stay at least 50 feet away from the victim and the victim’s house at all times, according to court documents. He was also barred from possessing a firearm, according to court documents.
