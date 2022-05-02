Man dies after being run over by own truck on Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff says By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORT BOLIVARA man died Monday after being run over by his own truck Monday morning on Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Justin Wilkinson, 41, of Val Verde, Texas, died about 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of state Highway 87, Trochesset said.The apparent accident happened under unusual circumstance, Trochesset said. Wilkinson was driving a three-quarter-ton truck that crashed into a roadside ditch early Monday morning, Trochesset said.Wilkinson called for help removing the truck, and called his wife to let her know he'd been delayed, Trochesset said.The truck was removed from the ditch and Wilkinson began driving toward home, when he for some reason stopped the truck in the roadway and got out of the vehicle, Trochesset said.He might have been checking something under the truck, Trochesset said.While he was doing that, the truck started rolling backwards and ran over Wilkinson, Trochesset said.It's not clear what wrong with the truck or what might have caused it to back up. Trochesset said the truck didn't have a rear drive shaft. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. 