FRIENDSWOOD
A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was shot while sitting in his car in front of a Wingstop in an incident investigators believe is connected to a spate of violence across the county, police said.
“There’s no reason at all to believe that this is random,” Police Chief Bob Wieners said.
There have been three similar shootings in a little more than a week in or near Galveston County.
Officers at about 9:22 p.m. received a call about a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times at close range while waiting in front of the restaurant in the 3100 block of FM 528, police said.
Emergency personnel transported the man to the hospital with serious wounds, police said. He was undergoing surgery as of Wednesday morning.
Police have not yet disclosed the man's identity.
Witnesses told investigators they saw two men, one armed with a rifle and the other a handgun, shoot the victim multiple times through the closed window of a rental vehicle and flee on foot, officials said. Witnesses later saw the men getting into a vehicle parked on Bay Area Boulevard.
Tuesday’s shooting isn't the first time Friendswood police have dealt with incidents connected to the tide of violence in the mid-county, Wieners said. Friendswood investigators have connected vehicle burglaries and thefts to the middle of the county.
Federal, state and local authorities during 2020 seized more than 78 weapons and filed more than 40 charges to combat a rising tide of violence in the mid-county, officials have said.
Some law enforcement experts have connected the violence to ongoing disputes between rival rap crews.
