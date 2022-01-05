A former Port of Galveston employee on Wednesday was charged with two misdemeanors that officials said are connected to her departure from the port last month.
Cristina Galego, 53, of Galveston, was charged with one count of criminal trespass of critical infrastructure facility and another charge of abuse of official capacity.
Both charges are Class A misdemeanors, which carry a potential punishment of up to a year in county jail and fines of up to $4,000.
Police said they were notified about an incident involving Galego on Dec. 16 and that the allegation involved "possible criminal activity."
A police report was taken, but the port police department didn't release a copy of the report on Wednesday.
Brown said the police department obtained a warrant for Galego's arrest on Tuesday. She turned herself in at Galveston County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Under Texas law, trespass at a "critical infrastructure facility" charges can apply to people who without permission bypass physical barriers at a port or other types of secure facility.
Abuse of official capacity charges can be filed against a public servant who intentionally misuses government property or services that they possess because of their job.
Galego had worked for the port since 2007. Her job title was public relations manager, and her duties included media relations, planning special events and assisting in marketing cruise and cargo development. Her salary was $80,000 in 2019, according to public records.
Galego resigned her position at the port on Dec. 21, according to port officials. Port management informed port trustees about Galego's resignation and a criminal investigation last week, after the port received inquiries from The Daily News.
Port trustees may discuss the charges at their meeting on Jan. 25, officials said
Galego was listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $3,000, according to jail records.
