TEXAS CITY
Four men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting last month at a Texas City gas station, police said.
Trevon Sanders, 22, of Dickinson; Deandre Jefferson, 18, of Houston; Kendrek Gordon, 24, of Texas City; and Mitchell Parker, 33, of La Marque, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 19 shooting in the 8500 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The four arrived at the gas station in the same car shortly before the shooting, a Texas City Police Department complaint alleges.
The complaint describes the four working together to assault a man who had arrived at the gas station about the same time.
The victim had entered the store after Gordon and began talking to him while they were both standing in line, according to the complaint. While the two men were talking, Parker made a gesture to the other two men in the car, according to the complaint.
After the victim left the store, he was confronted by Sanders, who blocked him from getting to his vehicle, according to the complaint.
After that, a fourth man, who police identified as Jefferson, ran up to the victim and shot him, according to the complaint.
Police initially identified Gordon and Parker after reviewing a security camera video of the shooting, according to the complaint. Investigators identified Sanders and Jefferson as suspects after interviewing Gordon and Parker, according to the complaint.
All the men were arrested between Nov. 26 and Thursday, according to police records. Sanders was arrested Thursday, according to police.
The victim survived the shooting, police said.
Earlier this week, Jefferson also was charged with murder in a different shooting that left one man dead. He's charged in the shooting of Derrick Phillips, 19, of Galveston, outside a La Marque gas station in September. He also was accused of wounding another man in that shooting, according to police.
All four men were in custody Friday at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records. Jefferson was being held on $170,000 bond. Sanders was held on $20,606 bond, Mitchell on $40,807 bond and Gordon on $40,000 bond.
