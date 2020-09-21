GALVESTON
Galveston police on Monday afternoon found a man on the ground near the city's beachfront with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police didn't immediately disclose the man's name, but said he was about 40 years old.
He was found in the 100 block of Seawall Boulevard at 1:26 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
The man was near a black Nissan 350Z and also had minor cuts and scrapes on his legs and knees, she said.
Police learned the Nissan was reported stolen from the San Antonio area Friday during a robbery, Papillion said.
The wounded man was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Papillion said.
Police believe a small-caliber firearm caused the wound, Papillion said.
Galveston police are investigating the incident and no charges had been filed Monday night, Papillion said.
People with information should call 409-765-3702 or 409-763-8477.
