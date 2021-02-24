LA MARQUE
A significant number of La Marque police officers cannot report to work because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to take over some patrol and dispatch duties, Mayor Keith Bell confirmed Wednesday.
Both Bell and Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed deputies had to step in because so many city police officers had contracted coronavirus. City administrators didn't respond to several requests for comment.
Instead, they have referred only obliquely to an “unexpected health challenge.”
“The La Marque Police Department is facing an unexpected health challenge that caused staffing issues,” Assistant City Manager David Jordan wrote in a post on social media Tuesday. “Immediately upon discovering this issue, the city implemented safety protocols to protect our remaining staff and citizens.”
Spokeswoman Colleen Martin did not respond Wednesday to messages left asking questions about what kind of health problem the police department faced, how many officers were off work because of it, when the problem had been detected or how long the sheriff’s office would handle calls.
Bell said Wednesday he'd heard the problem was coronavirus but that he was learning information in much the same fashion as residents.
“I’m learning things today like everyone else,” he said. “I’m definitely asking questions.”
Personnel issues fall under the jurisdiction of the city manager, Bell said.
This is not the first time during the coronavirus pandemic that deputies have handled law enforcement needs for Galveston County communities, Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office took over some police duties in Kemah and Hitchcock in 2020. Deputies were performing patrol duties in Kemah and dispatch duties for Kemah and Hitchcock, Trochesset said.
“We use the resources we have to assist as we can,” Trochesset said. “We can use overtime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.