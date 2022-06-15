A Liberty County man has been indicted on manslaughter charges over a 2020 crash on the Galveston causeway that caused another man to be ejected from a Jeep and into Galveston Bay.
Dalton Meeks, 23, is accused of killing Kent Zavala in a crash on June 15, 2020, according to indictment documents. Meeks is accused of driving at an unsafe speed, making an unsafe lane change, failing to timely apply brakes and driving after consuming alcohol, according to documents.
Zavala, 20, of Houston, was leaving Galveston in a Jeep with Meeks on a Sunday evening, when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail and rolled over, according to police.
The Jeep didn't have a top on it and Zavala was ejected from the vehicle and thrown off the causeway into the water below, police said.
Meeks and an unnamed man were seriously injured in the crash but survived, police said.
Zavala's body was found two days after the crash.
A grand jury on May 27 returned an indictment on manslaughter charges against Meeks. Meeks was arrested in Seabrook on June 9, according to jail records.
Meeks was held on $25,000 bond, according to the indictment. He no longer was in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
In Texas, a grand jury typically is made up of 12 people who determine whether there’s probable cause to believe a felony offense occurred.
A grand jury is similar to a typical jury, but doesn’t decide whether a person is guilty or not guilty, only whether a case goes forward.
(2) comments
Why did it take two years to get an indictment?
Good question. It seems the justice system is always extremely slow, not just here but everywhere else. Maybe some attorneys here can help answer that.
