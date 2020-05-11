GALVESTON
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's office still was working Monday to identify and determine what killed a young, black male found dead on the sand near Kahala Drive.
The body was found about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, the Galveston Police Department reported.
"As of now, we're still working to try to identify the deceased as he had no ID on his person, as well as determine a cause of death," Galveston County assistant medical examiner John "D.J." Florence said.
"There also hadn't been any reports locally of any missing persons that fit his description. So, we're working to try and determine who he is and where he came from."
Galveston Beach Patrol responded to the call but turned the case over to police because it was unknown how the death occurred, beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The deceased was clothed and appeared not to have been on the beach for long before being found, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The Kahala Beach subdivision is in Galveston's West End on the beach side of FM 3005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.