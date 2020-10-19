GALVESTON
A man nearly drowned while swimming by the 53rd Street rock groin on Sunday, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The man, 42, was visiting from Cypress and swimming with his two sons, Davis said.
Beach patrol arrived at the rock groin about 6:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, Davis said. The man was off the end of the rock groin in a "no swimming" area, he said.
Life guards brought the man to shore, and he was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Davis said. The man, who likely had gotten caught in a strong rip current by the rock groin, survived, Davis said.
The man's two sons made it to shore, and a bystander who attempted to help the distressed swimmer nearly drowned but made it back to shore, as well, he said.
Beach patrol has already taken its guard towers in for the winter season and is patrolling the beach in limited trucks.
Over the weekend, the lifeguards moved people out of dangerous situations about 900 times, Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.