TEXAS CITY
A woman taken to a local hospital after being picked up on a warrant attempted to use a bathroom break to try to escape custody, police allege.
Ashley Platero, 34, of Cleveland, Texas, was arrested on Saturday on a burglary warrant, according to the Texas City Police Department.
While being booked, Platero asked to be taken to the hospital because she had low blood sugar, according to a police complaint.
While at the Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, she asked to use a restroom and was left alone for about 10 minutes as a nurse went to retrieve a wheelchair and an officer stepped away from the room, according to the complaint.
When the officer noticed Platero was not in her room, the hospital was placed on lockdown, according to the complaint.
About two hours after going missing, Platero was found in a labor and delivery break room, according to the complaint.
Platero was charged with escape while arrested and held on $25,000 bond, according to court records. She was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon.
