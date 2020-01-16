GALVESTON
Two people were injured in a disturbance at a Galveston motel Thursday evening, the Galveston Police Department said.
A man and a woman were injured at a motel in the 7400 block of Broadway, north of the Interstate 45 feeder road, at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The man was either stabbed or slashed with a knife, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said. The woman had an injury to her mouth that may have been the result of being punched, he said.
Both people were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment or non-life-threatening injuries, Hancock said.
Police were still investigating what led to the incident Thursday evening. The man and woman gave conflicting information to officers when police arrived, Hancock said. No charges were immediately filed.
