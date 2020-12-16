TEXAS CITY
The man found dead Monday in a driveway near Levi Fry Intermediate School had been stabbed numerous times, officials said Wednesday.
Ines Matias Cadena-Barragan, 40, died from a dozen or more stab wounds, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, citing forensic experts.
Investigators meanwhile are focusing on at least one person of interest in connection to Cadena-Barragan's death, police said.
The news of Cadena-Barragan’s death shocked those who knew him through his job at Texas City’s Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave N.
“He was so kind,” said Belinda Scott, who jokingly referred to him as her boyfriend.
Scott knew Cadena-Barragan primarily through her interactions with him at the seafood market. From their brief conversations, Scott knew his wife had died a few months ago of a stroke and that they had children.
A delivery driver found Cadena-Barragan’s body about 7 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of 25th Ave N., said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Investigators believe the killing happened where the body was found, although police are considering other possibilities, Bjerke said. Because police found the body in a high-traffic location, investigators believe the killer knew the area.
Police believe Cadena-Barragan’s killing was an isolated incident, and other residents have no reason to worry, Bjerke said.
School district officials Monday rerouted some school buses to avoid the crime scene, but buses normally use a different driveway anyway, Bjerke said.
Bjerke declined to release information about any persons of interest because investigators didn’t want to tip of those people, he said.
Texas City Police ask that anyone with information call the department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 409-643-5270.
Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in the case. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
