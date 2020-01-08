GALVESTON
A bicyclist was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a dump truck, police said.
Galveston police were called to the 5000 block of Broadway at 4:50 a.m. to respond to a dump truck hitting a man, in his 40s, on his bicycle, police spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police reported the man was trying to leave a convenience store at the corner of 51st Street and Broadway and rode into the street, Hancock said.
The driver of the dump truck, which is privately owned, said he couldn't avoid the collision, police said.
The driver wasn't hurt and didn't show any signs of alcohol use, police said.
As of Wednesday morning, the bicyclist was in serious medical condition but stable, and doctors expected him to survive, Hancock said.
