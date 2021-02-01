TEXAS CITY
A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down the northbound side of Interstate 45 near the Holland Road exit for hours Monday.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.
All northbound lanes of the highway were closed because of an oil spill related to the accident, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The lanes reopened at 3:30 p.m.
The accident involved four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, police said. One person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
