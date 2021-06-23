LEAGUE CITY
A man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged in connection with shots being fired at a League City home.
Brandon Williams, 38, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and with felon in possession of a firearm, according to the League City Police Department.
The shooting happened about 4:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Highland Terrace, police said.
A woman called police to report a man was shooting at her house. Several neighbors also called police to report the sound of gunshots in the residential neighborhood, police said.
While the woman was calling police, Williams forced his way into the home through a back door, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said. Williams and the victims know each other, police said. The woman's two children went inside the house at the time Williams entered, Griffith said.
The woman and children inside the house weren't injured, and ran out into the street after Williams entered the house, police said.
Williams was in the front yard of the home when police arrived, police said. Officers used a stun gun on Williams while taking him into custody, according to the police department.
Williams was not armed with a gun when he was shocked with the Taser, Griffith said. He had something in his hand when officers arrived, Griffith said. An officer chose to use a stun gun instead of a firearm when Williams refused to listen to commands from officers, Griffith said.
After Williams' arrest, police found bullet holes in the front door of the house and handgun on the floor of the garage, Griffith said.
Williams was taken to a local hospital after suffering superficial wounds during the arrest, police said.
His bond was set at $200,000 bond, according to the police department. Williams hadn't gone before a magistrate judge as of Monday morning.
The shooting still is under investigation. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 281-332-2566.
