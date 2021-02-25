CLEAR LAKE SHORES
A day after a house burned down in the small north county city of Clear Lake Shores, drainage ditches near the fire site took on an unusual hue.
Water in the ditches, an odd remnant of the fire, was of a color somewhere between the soft drink Ecto Cooler and the slime dumped on celebrities during Nickelodeon shows.
In an alert to residents about the bright green water, the city said the substance "does not appear to be a health threat."
The city blamed the unusual sight on the fire on Oak Road but didn't say what substance might have caused it. The U.S. Coast Guard and an independent contractor Thursday were helping remove and identify the substance.
While there were initially fears that the green substance was antifreeze, early tests indicated it's likely a green dye and would not cause environmental damage, said Kemah Fire Chief Robert Suniga. Kemah provides firefighting services to Clear Lake Shores.
The fire, which began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, destroyed a three-story house and a detached two-story garage.
No injuries were reported from the fire, which the city fire marshal's office was still investigating Thursday.
