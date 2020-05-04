GALVESTON
Police found one man dead in a car at an auto repair shop Sunday evening, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Police responded to a call just after 6:15 p.m. about someone finding a person in a car at an auto repair shop in the 1300 block of 39th Street, Hancock said.
A middle-aged man was found dead in the car, Hancock said. Police have not identified him and do not know how old he is, Hancock said.
Police do not suspect foul play, Hancock said. The investigation is ongoing.
