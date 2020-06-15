KEMAH
Emergency responders Monday afternoon called off a search for a missing boater near Kemah after finding a body matching the description of the man, officials said.
In the nearly three days since the man in his 40s went missing, emergency responders searched about 267 square miles, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard officials received a call at about 5 p.m. Saturday that a boater had gone missing after going overboard when the boat made a sharp turn.
The incident occurred about 5 miles east of Kemah, officials said.
