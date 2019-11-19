GALVESTON
A Ball High School student and football player was arrested Monday and accused of sexually assaulting two classmates on school grounds earlier this year.
Derek Lee Williams, 18, of Galveston, was arrested and charged with two felonies — sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact — as well as two misdemeanor counts of assault, according to Galveston County Court records.
Police complaints detailing the sex charges against Williams describe two incidents in which he’s accused of touching female classmates in sexual ways without their permission while on school grounds.
The first incident is alleged to have happened in about February, according to a complaint. A female student, who was a freshman at the time, told police she asked Williams not to touch her, according to the complaint.
The second incident is alleged to have happened at the end of September, according to second complaint. Williams, a football player, was in the school’s gym with a female athlete during a class period reserved for athletes, according to the complaint.
The two students left the gym and went to sit on a picnic table outside the Ball High School Field House, north of the main high school building, according to the complaint.
The girl alleged Williams made several physical sexual advances while they were sitting at the table, according to the complaint.
The girl told Williams to stop several times, according to the complaint.
The complaints against Williams were made to investigators at Galveston’s Child Advocacy Center on Nov. 7 and 8. Galveston Independent School District Police Department investigated the complaints.
Williams was arrested Monday and held on $61,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail records.
Williams has been suspended from Ball High School pending administrative action, the Galveston Independent School District said in a statement.
“Ball High School has multiple agencies that can be accessed by students who have been abused or are victims of assault,” the district said. “These resources include on-site counselors, the Teen Health Center that is staffed with mental health professionals, as well as a team of trained staff devoted to the social and emotional well-being of our students.”
