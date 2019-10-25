GALVESTON
The man accused of crashing a truck into a police vehicle and severely injuring a Jamaica Beach policewoman on Thursday morning told a woman that their deaths would be the next “Romeo and Juliet,” according to police documents.
John Perkins, 41, of Bastrop, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, according to a police complaint from the Galveston Police Department.
Perkins is accused of driving a Ford F-150 into a police vehicle that was stationed on FM 3005 on Galveston’s West End on Thursday night. At the time of the crash, Perkins was fleeing from Lake Jackson police officers, police said.
Jamaica Beach police officer Kristin Ornelas was inside the police vehicle when the crash happened. Ornelas suffered nine broken ribs and a fractured skull from the crash, police said.
In a police complaint released Thursday, police described some of the statements Perkins allegedly made to an ex-girlfriend who was in his truck before the crash.
The woman told police that Perkins threatened to kill both of them by crashing into something at a high rate of speed, and that they would be the next “Romeo and Juliet,” according to the complaint.
William Shakespeare wrote a play called, “Romeo and Juliet” in 1595. It is tragedy about two teenagers whose irrational desire to be together and caused the death of multiple people, before they themselves perished.
The woman said she was able to convince Perkins to let her out of the truck, according to the complaint. After that, he again threatened to kill himself, according to the complaint.
Perkins suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Thursday evening and was still in custody on Friday, according to jail records.
