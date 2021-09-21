19-year-old shot to death in Dickinson By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 21, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DICKINSONA 19-year-old Dickinson resident was fatally shot in the back Tuesday morning. Police are asking for help with the investigation into her death.Late Tuesday, the police department announced 19-year-old Dickinson resident Madison Frazier had died at a Harris County hospital.Frazier was found shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, after police were called to a home in the 4800 block of E 33rd Street, police said. Frazier had been shot in the back. Police provided medical treatment at the scene, and Frazier was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where she was pronounced dead.Police released no other information about the shooting Tuesday night, and the police called the shooting an "active investigation."Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Dickinson Galveston County John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 