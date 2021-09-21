DICKINSON

A 19-year-old Dickinson resident was fatally shot in the back Tuesday morning. Police are asking for help with the investigation into her death.

Late Tuesday, the police department announced 19-year-old Dickinson resident Madison Frazier had died at a Harris County hospital.

Frazier was found shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, after police were called to a home in the 4800 block of E 33rd Street, police said.

Frazier had been shot in the back. Police provided medical treatment at the scene, and Frazier was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where she was pronounced dead.

Police released no other information about the shooting Tuesday night, and the police called the shooting an "active investigation."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 281-337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

