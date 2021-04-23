BEAUMONT
Two Friendswood men were killed Thursday when a construction crane collapsed on top of their pickup, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The collapse occurred about 4:30 p.m. on a stretch of Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont.
A crane being used in a highway construction project apparently malfunctioned and collapsed, causing it to fall on top of traffic moving on the highway, according to the department.
The crane fell on to a pickup truck, killing the two people riding in it.
The men were identified as Sarfaraz Karowadia, 37, and Altaf Kasowadia, 42. Both were from Friendswood, according to the department.
The incident is being investigated by the DPS and by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, officials said.
