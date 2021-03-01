SANTA FE
Saturday night was not alright for a rooster fight, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Multiple people received misdemeanor citations, and more than 150 roosters were seized and turned over to animal rescuers on Saturday, after someone apparently accidentally called police to an animal fighting arena, police said.
Police were called to a vacant house in the 16300 block of state Highway 6 on Saturday night, although the initial reason wasn't immediately clear.
The 911 caller didn't speak to dispatchers, and all that could be heard on the open line was shouting, police said. Officers responded thinking it was a domestic disturbance, but when they arrived that's not what they found.
The officers instead found the remnants of a rooster fight, including at least three dead roosters, spokesman Lt. Greg Boody said. A pick-up truck at the address also contained several fight trophies, in the form of dismembered rooster wings, Boody said.
The 911 call was "found to be accidental in nature," police said.
Several people were charged with misdemeanors over the discovery, though police couldn't provide the names of the people charged or the exact charges on Monday, Boody said.
In total, 156 roosters were seized and turned over to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Boody said.
