A grand jury Thursday issued a murder indictment against a man accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car on New Year's Day.
Collier Williams III, 43, of Hitchcock, previously had been charged with accident involving death, according to court records. He's accused of hitting Terry Magee, 34, of Hitchcock.
The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 7400 block of state Highway 6, according to a criminal complaint.
Magee was breathing when police found him, but died at the hospital of a head injury, police said.
A witness told police Magee had been walking in the middle turn lane of the highway when a vehicle traveling east "swerved over and hit the boy," according to the complaint.
The vehicle slowed down briefly and then sped away, according to the witness statement.
The witness followed the car, a 2013 Dodge Challenger, and told police where it parked, according to the complaint.
Magee's sister told police she believed Magee had been struck intentionally and she suspected Williams, her cousin's boyfriend, committed the attack, according to the complaint.
She told police the men were involved in some sort of disagreement over a woman, according to the complaint.
The Challenger was parked at Williams' mother's house, according to the complaint.
Police later obtained a video recording that showed the black Dodge Challenger changing lanes and striking Magee, according to the complaint.
Investigators also found a woman who had been in the Challenger during the crash.
The woman told investigators Williams had intentionally changed lanes and hit Magee, according to the complaint. After the crash, he went back to his apartment and fell asleep, according to the complaint.
The woman told relatives about what happened and they urged her to contact police, according to the complaint.
Williams initially was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with accident involving death. The grand jury indictment on the murder charge Thursday accused Williams of "intentionally and knowingly" causing Magee's death.
Williams still was in custody Friday at the Galveston County Jail on $330,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.