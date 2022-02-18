Police have cleared Santa Fe High School and the its parking lots and declared the area safe, according to the school district.
Students can take their personal vehicles from the parking lot or reenter the school building if needed, the district said.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe High School students were being released early Friday after a bomb threat caused the evacuation of the school, the district said.
At 1:15 p.m., the district announced that the high school, 16000 state Highway 6, had been evacuated after a threat and authorities were sweeping the building.
High school students can be picked up beginning at 1:45 p.m., the district said. High school buses will also start routes at 1:45 p.m.
Santa Fe Elementary School and the junior high school have implemented lock-out procedures, meaning that no one is allowed to enter school while the threat is being investigated. Those schools will be dismissed at regular times.
After-school activities at the high school have been canceled, the district said.
Friday's evacuation is the second this week at a school in Galveston County because of a bomb threat. La Marque High School was closed on Wednesday because of a bomb threat. That threat was investigated and determined to be a hoax, officials said.
