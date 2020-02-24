HITCHCOCK
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Sunday night.
Hitchcock police received a call about 8:45 p.m. that a man was robbing the Family Dollar, 6709 Main St., Capt. Timothy Underwood said.
The gunman, described as being a black man in his 20s or early 30s and 6 feet tall, walked into the store with a handgun and stole cash, Underwood said.
Underwood would not say how much cash was taken.
The store cashier and at least one other person were in the store at the time of the robbery, Underwood said, adding that no one was hurt.
Police are still looking for the man, Underwood said.
