The man shot dead outside a bar early Friday morning was suspected in a December shooting death in La Marque that was about to go to a grand jury, county prosecutors said.
Michael Scott Jr., 31, of Galveston, was shot and killed outside a building in the 200 block of South Westward Street about 3:20 a.m., according to the Texas City Police Department.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Scott on Friday afternoon.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on Friday confirmed Scott was suspected of shooting TeVon Hubbard, 25, to death outside the Pig Pen bar, 5309 Interstate 45, about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 5.
Prosecutors had been preparing to present evidence about the shooting to a grand jury in the hopes of getting an indictment, according to the district attorney’s office.
“That case was scheduled to be presented to a grand jury this term, however, as he is now deceased that will not happen,” said Galveston County first assistant district attorney Kevin Petroff.
Scott was shot multiple times outside Set-ups B.Y.O.B., a small one-story bar and rental venue southwest of Carver Park.
Police acknowledged they were looking into connections between Scott’s death and Hubbard’s, but wouldn’t disclose other details.
Shortly after Hubbard was killed, police said they had identified the person they suspected had fired the shots, but they hadn’t made an arrest.
At the time, there was a question about whether the shooter acted in self-defense, and officials said the case would be presented to a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed.
A spokesman for the La Marque Police Department said police had no comment about either shooting, but confirmed the department had been in contact with Texas City investigators.
The Texas City Police Department, which is investigating Scott’s death, released little information about the case on Friday. No arrests have been announced and police didn’t say whether they had identified any leads or potential suspects.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.