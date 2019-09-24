BACLIFF
The Galveston Sheriff's Department on Monday arrested a man wanted in a December 2018 shooting and is a suspect in several other crimes, officials said.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 18, of Bacliff, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of robbery.
The charges stem from a December 2018 shooting involving four people in Bacliff, including a small child who was inside a car, Galveston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Dennis Macik said.
Hernandez is accused of walking past the victims and shooting multiple rounds, Macik said. One of the bullets barely missed hitting a man and tore a hole in his pant leg, Macik said. A ricochet from another bullet hit a woman inside the car, Macik said. The child was unharmed.
Hernandez had been wanted for months and was suspected of having left the county, Macik said. The office recently received information he had returned to the area, and on Tuesday tracked him to a house in Bacliff, Macik said.
Hernandez was arrested in the 1100 block of Chase Park Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday, Macik said.
He was being held in the Galveston County Jail on $430,000 bond on Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.
Hernandez could have more charges filed against him, Macik said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said on Tuesday that Hernandez was known to investigators and had been causing havoc in the Bacliff area for some time. Hernandez is a documented member of the 4th Street Bloods, a gang in Bacliff, Macik said.
At the time of his arrest, Hernandez was on probation for charges of aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm, according to court records.
