TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison for fleeing from police officers while they were trying serve a warrant in October 2018 and later being found to have drugs, guns and body armor on him.
Shane Aaron Bedard, 39, pleaded guilty to two possession charges, one count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, court records show.
Bedard also pleaded guilty to a motion to revoke his probation to an earlier count of his third driving while intoxicated conviction and will be sentenced to four years for that, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.
The bevy of charges stem from two separate incidents in October 2018, Salazar said.
First, on Oct. 27, Texas City police responded to a disturbance call and eventually made contact with one of Bedard’s family members, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The family member told investigators that Bedard had been awake for two days straight and threw items all over the house, and so the family member told Bedard to pick up the stuff, according to the affidavit.
But Bedard, instead, grabbed the family member by the earlobe and pulled it, left the room and then returned holding an AR-15 rifle in one hand and a shotgun in the other and pointed it at the family member before the family member warned he would call police, according to the affidavit.
The family member later became uncooperative to investigators, Salazar said. But during a search of the home and Bedard’s belongings, investigators found marijuana, Xanax and methamphetamines, according to the affidavits.
Officers two days later attempted to serve a felony warrant on Bedard as his car was heading south on the Interstate 45 feeder road, according to the affidavit.
Officers tried to stop the car, but Bedard continued south before turning west onto Vauthier Street and then north on Clover Bend Street before coming to a stop, according to the affidavit.
Officers then detained Bedard and found several Alprazolam pills on him, according to the affidavit.
Investigators then searched his vehicle, finding six phones, PCP, brass knuckles, two pistols, a camouflage bulletproof vest, a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle and several boxes of ammunition, according to the affidavit.
Bedard will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, Salazar said.
