GALVESTON
A Galveston man who has argued he couldn’t be prosecuted because he is a sovereign citizen will serve 12 years in a federal prison for receipt and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
A judge Monday sentenced John David Knowlton, 57, several months after he was found guilty in a bench trial, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Knowlton argued the federal judicial system didn’t have authority to punish him because he was a sovereign citizen, Dodge said.
The FBI defines the sovereign citizen movement as a group of anti-government extremists who believe they are separate from the United States, despite physically residing in the country. Adherents argue they don’t have to answer to any government authority, such as courts, taxing entities and law enforcement, according to federal documents.
About 100,000 people identify themselves as members of the sovereign citizen movement and another 200,000 are interested in the belief system, according to estimates from the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is one of the more famous examples of a person identifying as a sovereign citizen, unsuccessfully arguing that position in a federal court appeal, according to a report by The Washington Post. In 2015, Fogle was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to child pornography.
Investigators in February 2016 found an IP address, a numeric address given to a computer connected to the internet, associated with Knowlton’s residence that contained images of child pornography, Dodge said.
Authorities searched Knowlton’s home, where they found more than a dozen devices with thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos of child pornography, the government alleged.
Knowlton will serve 144 months in prison for receipt of child pornography and 120 months for possession, but the sentences will run concurrently, Dodge said. He will also serve 15 years of supervised release after his prison term.
