KEMAH
A Kemah man is charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl he met while acting as her track and field coach, police said.
Floyd Thompson, 42, is charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Kemah Police Department.
The assault is alleged to have occurred in 2018, when Thompson was coaching a 16-year-old girl in track and field, according to an arrest affidavit released Friday. The affidavit doesn’t identify the girl by name.
Online records list Thompson as the head coach of the Mainland Jaguars Track Club and owner of FIT Sports Performance, a strength and conditioning gym in Kemah.
In interviews with police, the girl said she began training with Thompson in the hopes of getting a college athletic scholarship and that he often bragged about his connections to track athletes because he ran as a college athlete at Baylor University and competed professionally, according to the affidavit.
The girl began training under Thompson in 2016, and they grew closer over time, according to the affidavit. The girl told police that they began to hug, kiss and hold hands when they were alone together, according to the affidavit. Thompson encouraged the girl to talk about sexual acts she performed with her boyfriend, according to the affidavit.
In 2018, the girl broke up with her boyfriend, after which she confided in Thompson, according to the affidavit. About that time, Thompson sexually assaulted the girl, police allege in the affidavit.
Thompson sexually assaulted her three more times before the girl turned 17, police allege in the affidavit. Thompson is 23 years older than the girl, according to the affidavit.
After her 17th birthday, she and Thompson entered into a relationship, the girl told police, according to the affidavit. They continued to have sex after her birthday, according to the affidavit. Thompson was not charged with crimes in those cases because the girl had reached the age of consent, according to police.
Police interviewed another person who said that the girl told him about the assault soon after it happened, according to police.
Thompson was arrested Monday in Webster, according to police records, and was held on $400,000 bond. He was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday, according to jail records.
