A man accused of injecting a friend with a lethal dose of fentanyl pleaded guilty Wednesday to a manslaughter charge.
Samuel Post, 29, of Conroe, entered the plea in Galveston’s 56th District Court and was sentenced to spend up to the next 10 years in a state prison.
Post last year was charged with murder in the 2020 death of Galveston resident Vincent Zahorik. Post was accused of buying drugs for himself and Zahorik, and then injecting his friend with the drug at a house in the 1400 block of Avenue G in Galveston.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s as much as 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is largely responsible for a spiking number of opioid overdose deaths in the United States.
Zahorik died Oct. 19. Post was charged five months later.
He has been in custody at the Galveston County Jail since his arrest. He received 444 days credit as part of the plea deal.
Prosecutors originally had sought a murder conviction against Post, but reduced the charge as part of the plea agreement.
“The reality is, I will grieve forever and I know you could care less,” said Olga Davis, Zahorik’s mother, during a victim impact statement Wednesday.
“I will not get over the loss of my son. I won’t ever feel whole again.”
Post didn’t speak, except to acknowledge he understood the plea arrangement.
Post was in custody Wednesday evening at the county jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.
