LEAGUE CITY
The man shot and killed by a League City police officer early Monday morning was identified Tuesday by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Mink, 33, was shot and killed in a motel parking lot early Monday morning after allegedly attacking a police officer with a knife, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Investigators Tuesday declined to release the name of the officer involved in the shooting, Trochesset said.
A woman present at the scene, Sophia Gabrielle Thompson, 27, of Dickinson, was in the Galveston County Jail as of late Tuesday on $15,000 bond, jail records show.
The officer told investigators he was on patrol Monday morning when he came across a white truck in the parking lot that appeared to have a “fictitious tag,” Trochesset said. Mink and Thompson were found inside the truck, police said.
The officer spoke to the couple and found that the woman had an outstanding warrant for drug possession in Galveston County and was arrested, Trochesset said. Jail records list her charges as resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information.
But as the officer approached Mink, who was in the driver’s seat, the man pulled out a knife and slashed at the officer, Trochesset said.
The officer wasn’t injured, but the knife cut through the officer’s shirt and into his bulletproof vest, Trochesset said. The officer told investigators he fired at the man after yelling commands for him to stop.
Mink was struck by several bullets and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Trochesset said. A knife was found at the scene, police said.
Mink was wanted on a warrant for robbery, Trochesset said, but he wasn’t sure what agency had obtained the warrant.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office routinely investigates officer-involved shootings.
Representatives for the League City Police Department referred all questions about the case to the sheriff’s office.
League City Police Department officers don't wear body cameras. The department earlier this month applied for a grant to help purchase 132 body cameras and other equipment. The department has been involved in at least nine officer-involved shootings since January 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.