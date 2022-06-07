Man arrested in May 20 Texas City shooting death By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Everett Scott Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TEXAS CITY Police Tuesday arrested James Everett Scott, 40, on murder charges in connection to the May 20 killing of Michael Scott Jr., 31, according to the Texas City Police Department.Officers arrested Scott at his La Marque home about 9:30 a.m. after obtaining an arrest warrant, spokesman officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.De la Garza wasn’t immediately sure whether the two men were related.Michael Scott Jr. was shot multiple times about 3:20 a.m. May 20 outside Set-ups B.Y.O.B., a small bar and rental venue in the 200 block of South Westward Street, police said.Michael Scott had been suspected in the Dec. 5 killing of TeVon Hubbard, 25, who was shot outside the Pig Pen bar, 5309 Interstate 45, police said.Prosecutors had been preparing to present evidence about the shooting to a grand jury in the hopes of getting an indictment, according to the district attorney’s office.Police previously had acknowledged they were looking into connections between the death of Hubbard and Michael Scott.De la Garza wasn’t immediately sure whether Hubbard and James Scott were related.Shortly after Hubbard was killed, police said they had identified the person they suspected had fired the shots, but they hadn’t made an arrest.At the time, there was a question about whether the shooter acted in self-defense, and officials said the case would be presented to a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed.James Scott is being held at the Galveston County Jail with a $250,000 bond. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 