TEXAS CITY
A 17-year-old Texas City man is accused of shooting another teen moments after they joked about playing Russian roulette with a loaded revolver, police said.
Deavon Josey, 17, of Texas City, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The victim, another 17-year-old man, was shot in the hand and chest, according to police. The victim still was hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to survive, police said.
Josey was arrested after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Silvercrest Drive, a subdivision east of FM 2004 in Texas City, according to a police complaint.
The shooting initially was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot, but when police arrived, Josey, who was not injured, was identified as the owner of the handgun used in the shooting, according to the complaint.
Josey initially told police he and two friends found a gun in the grass not far from the house, according to the complaint.
He later changed his story and said he had traded an AR-15 rifle and cash for the handgun, according to the complaint.
Josey and his two friends were playing and posing with a revolver in his bedroom, according to the complaint.
Josey said he thought the revolver was unloaded and was unaware that one of his friends had placed one round back in the gun, according to the complaint.
That friend then made a joke about playing Russian roulette, and Josey placed the gun in his own mouth and then pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, according to the complaint.
Josey was held on $20,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
