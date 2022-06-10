A Texas City man was arrested Friday and charged with tampering with the body of a woman who last month was found dead inside the trunk of a parked car.
The U.S. Marshall Service and Texas City Police Department arrested Christopher Maldonado, 46, about 1 p.m. near intersection of Lago Mar Boulevard and Weymouth Drive.
Maldonado was arrested on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence — a human corpse — with the intent to impair, according to a press release.
The charge is related to the police department's investigation into the disappearance and death of Angela Leeann Mitchell, police said. On May 11, Mitchell's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in the 400 block of Fourth Street North in Texas City.
Mitchell, a Dickinson resident, had been reported missing by her family on May 6. Her body was found in the car days later, after police received a call about an odor coming from the vehicle.
What Maldonado's connection is with Mitchell isn't clear. But after she went missing, her friends and family claimed he was the last person she was known to have been with before she disappeared.
Maldonado lives at a home in the Lago Mar development, according to public records.
Tampering with a corpse is a second-degree felony in Texas. It carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years in prison.
Along with the tampering charge, Maldonado also was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. That charge was unrelated to the investigation into Mitchell's death, police said.
Police said the death investigation still is active.
Investigators haven't released more information about Mitchell's cause of death. A preliminary investigation didn't find any wounds on Mitchell's body, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Maldonado was taken to the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon where he was being held on $200,000 bond.
