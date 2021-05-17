TEXAS CITY
A 23-year-old man drowned Sunday in Galveston Bay after getting caught in a rip current near the Texas City Dike, authorities said.
Baytown resident Logan Heintschel drowned while wade fishing on a sandbar near the dike, police said. He was reported missing about 8 a.m. His body was recovered by Texas Parks & Wildlife wardens about 2 p.m., police said.
The area where Heintschel drowned is known as Mosquito Island. The island sandbar is known for having uneven ground around it that can be treacherous for wade fishermen.
There aren't any life guards at the dike, and there are signs on the dike urging people to wear life jackets while fishing in the water. Heintschel wasn't wearing a life jacket when he was found, officials said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
