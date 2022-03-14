A man convicted of threatening to shoot three Galveston police officers during a 2020 incident, which led to him being shot by police, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years probation.
After a two-day trial last week, jurors found Russell Lagrone, 58, of Galveston, guilty on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of deadly conduct, according to court records.
Lagrone was arrested in June 2020 after a domestic disturbance call at a home on Bay Meadows Drive on Galveston’s West End.
Police were called to the home about a man assaulting a woman. When they arrived, they found Lagrone standing on a second-floor deck, holding a shotgun and wearing body armor, according to police reports.
Lagrone told the officers “You might die tonight” and “I can drop your ass right where you stand,” according to police.
Officers said they opened fire after Lagrone leveled a gun at them, according to police.
He was hit in the arm, torso and knee but survived.
Lagrone initially faced three charges of aggravated assault of a public servant. But after deliberating, the jury found him guilty on lesser charges.
Lagrone’s attorney, Jyll Rekoff, argued police didn’t identify themselves when they approached the house and that Lagrone, a veteran and former sheriff’s office deputy, hadn’t hurt anyone during the incident.
“He had no idea he was dealing with police,” Rekoff said.
Those arguments contributed to the jury giving Lagrone a year-long jail sentence on one charge, for which he received credit for time served, and probation on the other two charges, Rekoff said.
Lagrone still has a separate assault charge related to threats he allegedly made against his wife during the 2020 incident, according to court documents. A trial date hasn’t been set for that charge.
Lagrone has been in custody since his initial arrest and was listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday. He was being held on $200,000 bond.
