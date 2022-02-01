Two brothers who participated in the 2017 murder of a man in west Galveston County — and later testified against other people involved in the killing — have been sentenced to spend the next 15 years or more in prison.
Jaime Posada, 28, and Ricardo Posada, 26, on Jan. 6 both pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery in connection to the murder, according to court records.
Jaime Posada was sentenced to spend up to 20 years in prison. Ricardo Posada was sentenced to spend up to 15 years in prison. They each will be eligible for parole after serving half their sentences.
The pleas are the final two criminal charges expected in connection to the death of Francisco Esparza, a gardener and nursery worker who lived in unincorporated Galveston County.
Esparza was shot and killed by a gunman in a brazen morning attack outside a house on FM 517 near the Brazoria County line in May 2017.
Two men — Santos Botello and Jose Leyva — in January 2020 and December 2021 respectively — were found guilty of Esparza’s murder. Botello was convicted of firing the gun that killed Esparza, while Leyva was convicted of planning the attack that sent Botello and the brothers to Esparza’s home on the morning of the murder.
Leyva was regarded by some people as a spiritual healer, and at one time used that role to treat Esparza’s young adult son after the son was stabbed. After the son complained about Leyva’s behavior in the treatments, the Esparzas attempted to cut off contact. After that, Leyva gathered the other men and sent them to Esparza’s home.
After being arrested, the Posadas said they believed they were being sent to beat or rob someone.
The Posadas were indicted on murder charges in 2017, but the charges were downgraded to aggravated robbery when the men agreed to testify against Botello and Leyva.
During Botello’s trial, Jaime Posada testified that Leyva had told him the planned attack was in retribution for Esparaza molesting Leyva’s niece. Leyva was lying, prosecutors said. Jaime Posada was armed with a rifle during the shooting, but didn’t shoot anyone. Ricardo Posada drove his brother and Botello to Esparza’s house.
Both brothers on Tuesday still were being held at the Galveston County Jail.
