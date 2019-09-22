TEXAS CITY
A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after a minor accident involving a car Saturday night.
A man, 29, on a bicycle was traveling north on FM 2004 when a car pulled out of the Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004, hit the bicycle’s front tire about 9:45 p.m., Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The identity of the man wasn't immediately available.
The bicyclist was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, Bjerke said.
The accident was minor and there is no pending investigation, Bjerke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.