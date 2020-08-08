GALVESTON
Traffic heading off Galveston Island was backed up all the way up Interstate 45 to 58th Street Saturday evening after a wreck on the causeway involving multiple cars, police said.
As of 6 p.m., northbound traffic was still backed up after a late afternoon collision in which two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
More than one vehicle was involved in the wreck, but Hancock didn’t immediately have more details.
