GALVESTON

Traffic heading off Galveston Island was backed up all the way up Interstate 45 to 58th Street Saturday evening after a wreck on the causeway involving multiple cars, police said.

As of 6 p.m., northbound traffic was still backed up after a late afternoon collision in which two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.

More than one vehicle was involved in the wreck, but Hancock didn’t immediately have more details.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

