LEAGUE CITY
Police on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a shooting in a residential neighborhood that left several bullet holes in the side of a house, officials said.
Officers received a call at 12:02 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane, just off state Highway 96 and west of South Shore Boulevard.
A car had pulled up to a house and someone fired eight shots at it, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
An unspecified number of people were in the home during the shooting, Griffith said. No one was injured.
Investigators are looking for a white, older-model SUV with dark tinted windows, Griffith said.
