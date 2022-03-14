GALVESTON

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating why two tanker ships collided in the Galveston ship channel Friday evening. 

The Gaschem Nordsee was traveling east in the ship channel around 7:20 p.m. when it collided with the stern of the Seabulk Challenge, according to the Coast Guard.

No one was injured in the collision and there were no reported leaks, according to the Coast Guard.

Gaschem Nordsee is a 500-foot Liberian-flagged gas tanker, according to Marine Traffic, a vessel tracking service. 

Seabulk Challenge is a 620-foot U.S.-flagged oil or chemical tanker, according to Marine Traffic. 

No port infrastructure was damaged in the collision, according to port officials.

The Gaschem Nordsee was attempting to depart the port when it hit the other vessel and dislodged it from its moorings at Pier 16, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Both vessels were still in the Galveston Ship Channel on Monday afternoon but were able to change berths to allow other ships into the port, officials said.

The investigation is to determine why the ships collided and how to avoid collisions in the future, the Coast Guard said. 

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription