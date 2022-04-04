A man participating in Galveston's annual Ironman triathlon died Sunday, according to the event organizers.
Daniel Winkler, 46, of Arlington, Massachusetts, died after being found face down and unconscious in Offatts Bayou about 8:30 a.m., said Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.
Winkler was found unconscious and not breathing during the 1.2-mile swim portion of the race, Davis said. He was rushed to an ambulance on shore and transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Davis said.
"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman organizers said in the Facebook post.
It's not clear what caused Winkler to fall unconscious, Davis said. It's normal for beach patrol to rescue about 40 people during the swim portion of the race, Davis said. A small number of people are taken to the hospital every year, he said.
The swim is the earliest stage of the triathlon, which includes bicycle and foot races. The water in Offatts Bayou was about 68 degrees and surface was choppy during the swim, Davis said. Winkler was wearing a wetsuit during the race.
Winkler's death was the first Davis knew of connected to the triathlon. More than 2,000 athletes participated in Sunday's Ironman race, according to organizers.
The race draws athletes from around the United States. Arlington, Massachusetts is a suburb of Boston.
In 2014, an athlete died after collapsing near the finish line of the Galveston Marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.