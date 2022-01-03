LA MARQUE

Authorities on Monday charged a 20-year-old woman in connection to the stabbing death of a Texas City man on Sunday. 

Kerrieanna Vasquez, 20, was charged with murder and held on $125,000 bond, La Marque police said.

Vasquez was charged in the stabbing death of Phillip Green Jr., 21, who died about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, La Marque police said in a statement. Green was Vasquez's boyfriend, police said. 

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Tallow Drive in La Marque about 12:30 p.m. Sunday where they found Green wounded, police said.

He was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

The stabbing was believed to be a domestic assault, police said.

A booking photograph of Vasquez didn't immediately appear in Galveston County Jail records. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

