GALVESTON
A man already accused of killing a League City woman in a late-night crash in 2019 has been re-indicted by a Galveston County grand jury on more serious charges.
Coleman John Weber, 23, of Friendswood, was charged with manslaughter after a new indictment by a Galveston County grand jury on Jan. 27, according to court records.
In November 2017, Weber was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a felony, after a crash that killed Victoria Santillan, 24, of League City.
Santillan was walking on West Main Street in League City just before midnight on a November evening when she was hit by a car driven by Weber, police said.
Weber initially was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury. Months later, he was indicted on a more serious charge of accident involving death. Weber was accused of driving away from the scene of the crash and not stopping to help Santillan.
The new indictment accuses Weber of being intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to court documents.
Weber was scheduled to go to trial on his original charges on Feb. 18. His defense attorneys this week filed a motion asking for a continuance and a new trial date because of the new charges. The filing called the manslaughter charge a "surprise" and said Weber's attorneys needed more time to prepare a defense for the trial.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
