SANTA FE
The father of a man accused of murder in a fatal bar shooting told police his son was acting in self-defense, according to a police report released Friday.
Jose Delacerda, 27, of Alvin, was arrested Friday morning and charged with murder in the death of Elias Cazares Jr., according to police.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday inside a cabaret bar on state Highway 6 near the Galveston-Brazoria county line.
Cazares got into a fight with a woman inside the bar before the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
Delacerda, who was identified as the woman's boyfriend, confronted Cazares, pulled out a handgun and shot Cazares several times, according to the complaint.
Delacerda left the bar before police arrived. While police investigated the shooting, Delacerda's father called police. The father told dispatchers where his son was and said his son had shot Cazares in self-defense, according to the complaint.
A deputy who reviewed security camera footage of the shooting said he didn't observe any weapons in the altercation between Cazares and the woman.
Delacerda was held on $250,000 bond and was still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.
