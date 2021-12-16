A 16-year-old La Marque High School student was shot and killed early Thursday on a residential street in Texas City, police said.
The shooting occurred about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of Acorn Circle. Police received a call that a teenager had been shot and was was bleeding, according to a news release.
Authorities on Thursday morning identified the teenager as Abraham Zapata, 16, of Texas City. Public records indicate Zapata lived at a home on the street.
When officers and EMS arrived, they found Zapata dead in front of a house, according to the release.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Thursday morning.
Zapata was a junior at La Marque High School, a Texas City Independent School District spokeswoman confirmed Thursday morning. He was an athlete on the school's junior varsity football team, officials said.
The school has notified students that one of their classmates died and was offering counseling services, the district said.
Administrators planned to send a letter to parents this afternoon with information about mental health and counseling services.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Texas City investigators at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
