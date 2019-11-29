LEAGUE CITY

A man was charged with murder late Thursday after police found his wife dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a disturbance about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane found Chauntelle Bernard, 42, near the front door of the residence dead from gunshot wounds, said John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.

Officers arrested Dudley Bernard, 40, without incident, Griffith said. Bernard was later charged with murder and is being held in the Galveston County jail on $200,000 bond.

